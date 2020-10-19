Four men gunned down in same spot in Verulam in less than a month

Durban – Police are investigating two counts of murder after two men were gunned down in Verulam on Monday morning. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the bodies of both men were found lying on Station Road in Canelands. They had been shot several times. She said the victims were believed to be about 30 years old. Mbele said the motive for the killing was unknown. Prem Balram of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they were called to the scene just after 5am.

“On arrival, the Verulam SAPS were in attendance. The body of the first victim was found lying in the centre of the road.

“He had sustained gunshot wounds to his head, chest and back.

“The second victim was found in a pathway approximately 300 meters away from the first victim. He was shot in the face and arm. Both men were declared deceased by paramedics.”

Balram said both victims were believed to be from Canelands.

“Residents claimed that they did not see or hear anything.”

A month ago, in a separate incident, two men, also believed to be in their 30s, were shot dead in the same place.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed they had sustained multiple bullet wounds.

