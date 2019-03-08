Durban - Four people aged between 20 and 22 were arrested following a shoot out with police and are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court next week. Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the shoot out began after the suspects were stopped by police for being in possession of a hijacked vehicle.

"Last night, police officers from the Durban Flying Squad were conducting crime prevention duties in the Greenwood Park area when they received a positive tracker signal for a hijacked vehicle. Police officers immediately responded and spotted the vehicle," Zwane said.

"When police officers attempted to stop the said vehicle, the suspects sped off towards R102 road at Glen Anil. Police officers gave chase and a shootout ensued."

Zwane said the vehicle was eventually stopped with the assistance of police officers from the Inanda Cluster.

"Two suspects were immediately arrested whilst another two were arrested hiding in bushes. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to his left lower leg."

Police said the suspects were found in possession of suspected stolen cellphones and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, while the vehicle they used was found to have been hijacked in Greenwood Park.

They were charged with possessing suspected stolen property, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition."

African News Agency/ANA