Four people from one car killed in Tongaat collision

Durban – Four people were killed in a collision on the KZN North Coast on Thursday afternoon. According to KZN police, Umhlali SAPS is investigating a case of culpable homicide. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a vehicle was travelling eastbound when it collided with another vehicle on the R614, Noordsberg Road. “Three people were declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,“ she said. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, four people in one vehicle were killed. The fourth person died in hospital, he said.

The accident scene. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

“On arrival paramedics found two occupants from the one vehicle had sustained fatal injuries.

“The three additional occupants from the same vehicle sustained critical injuries with one patient being severely entrapped in the wreckage.

“Unfortunately the patient went into cardiac arrest prior to been extricated and despite advanced life support intervention was declared deceased on scene.”

He said the remaining two critically injured patients were rushed to hospital.

“Shortly after arrival at hospital one of the patients succumbed to his injuries.”

This brought the death toll to four.

Herbst said the two people in the second vehicle were “lucky to escape” with minor injuries.

In a separate incident, on Thursday afternoon, a collision occurred between a taxi and truck on the N2 near Gingindlovu.

“A taxi and truck collided head-on leaving the taxi driver trapped in the wreckage.

A taxi driver had to be rescued from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue tools following a collision with a truck. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

“Whilst the patient was under the care of advanced life support paramedics, Rural Metro fire department used hydraulic rescue tools to free the injured driver.”

Herbst said the remaining 14 passengers of the taxi sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The driver of the truck was lucky to escape unharmed.”

