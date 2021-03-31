Four people, including a couple, shot dead in Pietermaritzburg in 48 hours

Durban – Four people were shot dead in Pietermaritzburg in the past 48 hours. In the latest incident, a couple was driving out of their property when they were ambushed by unknown suspects in Northdale. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, suspects fired several shots at the couple at around 10:30am on Tuesday. “They sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and were declared dead at the scene.” Mbele said two cases of murder was opened at Mountain Rise Police Station and the motive was unknown.

“The matter is still under investigation.”

According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to the shooting incident on a gravel road on the corners of Old Greytown and New Greytown roads in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg.

“Reports indicate that an adult male and an adult female were gunned down in their bakkie. Paramedics assessed both patients who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds each and found that they showed no signs of life and sadly declared deceased on the scene.”

In a separate incident, also in Pietermaritzburg, on Monday, two men were seated in their vehicle at the corner of Boshoff and Burger streets in Pietermaritzburg CBD when they were shot by unknown suspects.

“They sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and were declared at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” said Mbele.

She said the motive was unknown and two charges of murder were opened at Pietermaritzburg SAPS.

IOL