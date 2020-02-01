February 1 - Police officers from various South African Police Service units deployed in Hluhluwe and Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested four suspected rhino poachers for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Photo: SAPS

DURBAN - Police officers from various South African Police Service (SAPS) units deployed in Hluhluwe and Mtubatuba have arrested four suspected rhino poachers for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal said on Saturday. Police had received information about the suspects, aged between 22 and 24, travelling on the R618 at Khula village in Matubatuba on their way to Dukuduku, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement.

"Police found the vehicle on the road and swooped on the men. During a search of the vehicle, police found a rifle, binoculars, ammunition, a home-made silencer, and cellphones."

The suspects were arrested and charged with being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. They would appear in court soon. Investigations were also under way to establish if they could be linked to other crimes in the area, Mbele said.