Four suspects linked to spate of murders in KZN killed in shoot-out with police

Durban – Four suspects allegedly linked to a spate of murders and violent crimes in KZN were killed on Monday evening during a shoot-out with police. According to the SAPS, the suspects, believed to be in their thirties, opened fire on police at a house in Inanda.

National police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police, acting on intelligence information, entered a house in Ngoqokazi, Inanda. “Upon entering the house police allegedly found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police.” A shoot-out allegedly ensued in which four suspects were killed, he said.

Netshiunda said one suspect fled. “Police are hot on his heels,” he said. No police officers were injured in the shoot-out.

He said the suspects were alleged to be behind a spate of murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini District. “Police are investigating cases of attempted murder of police officers and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.” The incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) who would investigate the suspects’ deaths.

