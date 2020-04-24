Fraudsters hack into KZN MEC's Facebook account, ask people for money

Durban - The Department of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday revealed that hackers had managed to gain access to MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza's Facebook account. In a statement, department spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, said the MEC's account was hacked on Thursday night. "The hackers were trying to solicit money from people using this account. Her Facebook account has been targeted and interfered with, using her face as an executive authority for the department," The MEC said two accounts purporting to be hers were created on Facebook and people were sent friend requests. "I have requested IT specialists to investigate the incident and further strengthen cyber security for my social media and all digital accounts to avoid a reoccurrence of this crime,” said Khoza.

She said it was important to deal with these criminal elements who want to loot and deceive unsuspecting vulnerable citizens during this period of national lockdown and beyond.

“I find the actions of the hackers reprehensible and their only aim is to cause harm to my reputation. I will not go around promising people jobs in the municipality, asking for their details to be inboxed and sent to a WhatsApp number. We urge anyone who has been deliberately misled to disregard the scam and report its purveyors to the law enforcement agencies," Khoza said.

She warned the public not to accept any form of communication that is purported to be coming from her asking for money.