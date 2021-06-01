Free State couple allegedly scammed of R95k in Durban while trying to buy a VW Polo

POLICE have urged people to exercise caution when buying vehicles online after a couple were allegedly defrauded of R95 000.

Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA, said a Free State couple had seen a vehicle for sale in Durban on a popular social media website and travelled by bus to buy the car.

“They contacted the seller and agreed to meet at the Durban bus station on Monday morning.

Balram said the couple alleged that they were taken to Umlazi in a white BMW.

“The driver informed them that the vehicle which they had seen advertised had mechanical issues and suggested they purchase a red VW Polo. The couple agreed to view the vehicle and were transported to a car wash in Umlazi.

“After testing driving the car, they paid the seller R10 000 in cash and transferred the balance into an Absa account. The funds were immediately cleared.”

Balram said the couple alleged that they were driven around for several hours and were provided with excuses regarding the delay of the registration.

“The couple then asked to use a restroom which is when they were left at a car wash in Ottawa, Verulam and the suspects drove off.”

Balram said the owner of the car wash called Reaction Unit for assistance.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the Verulam SAPS was investigating.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on 21 May, 2021, she saw an advert online about a vehicle that was on sale. She spoke to a male who said he has a dealership and informed her that the vehicle was in Durban.

“On Monday, she went to Durban with her partner and they were shown a vehicle was different from the one that was on the advert. A transfer of R95 000 was made but the suspected dealership and other males drove away with the vehicle.

“The matter is still under investigation. We are appealing to community members to always be cautious when buying vehicles.”

IOL