Friends linked to bloody Emgodini shooting spree await sentencing

DURBAN: Three men, convicted for a bloody shooting spree that claimed the lives of five people in Emgodini in 2019, are due to be sentenced in October. Sipho Wiseman Shange (Mchunu), Sthembiso Zondi (Mbambo) and Sphesihle Gasa (Ntombela), aged between 28 and 45, were arrested after police linked them to the murders.

They were found guilty on all counts last month. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the trio entered a business premises and robbed a cashier before shooting her. "Before fleeing the scene, they shot two patrons. The deceased were later identified as Golden Shange, Thabani Gumede and Nobuhle Zondi," she said.

The men then went to a nearby house where they shot dead Mzwakhe Mdlalose. "Whilst the suspects were fleeing the scene, they shot at a taxi that was passing. The driver managed to escape unscathed. The taxi was damaged behind the driver’s window," Mbele said. She said the men went to a third property where they shot dead Ayanda Zola Mzekandaba. A second person was also shot but survived.

Mbele said charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened for investigation at Plessislaer SAPS. "The dockets were transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit who took over the investigation. The team of detectives worked tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book. The team managed to arrest the first suspect in Nqabeni. He was found in possession of a pistol and three rounds of ammunition," she said. The recovered firearm was subjected to ballistic testing and it was positively linked to the crimes. The remaining two accused were also tracked down and arrested.