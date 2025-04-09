From tornado to triumph: Seatides Combined School’s heartwarming comeback

Ten months ago, a tornado swept through oThongathi, destroying everything in its path including Seatides Combined School. However, through the leadership of Gift of the Givers and various donors and sponsors, part of the school that needed refurbishment is ready for occupation. On Wednesday, Gift of the Givers, Altacon Projects, Cell C, Dunlop, Standard Bank, Pro Fibre, Venk-Pac, East Coast Radio, CMH Ford, Zimbali Foundation, the Divine Life Society, Mangroo Foundation, the Department of Education and Mak-Gandhi circuit and other guests descended on the school for the handover of part of the building.

Pupil Dianca Govender recalled when they “walked into prefabs, grateful but longing for the walls we once called home. Some days the heat made it unbearable to concentrate. Some days the rain on the thin metal roofs was so loud, we could barely hear our teachers". Seatides Combined School's former principal Kola Govender said: “While seven of the 10 blocks are ready for usage, three remain incomplete.” Govender said the Divine Life Society and Mangroo Foundation are repairing the eighth block, which is the Science block including the physical science and biology labs.

“However, more funds are needed to complete the block since it involves all the equipment for the teaching of these subjects which are critical in any developing nation,” Govender said. To the companies that contributed, Govender said: “You have shown commitment and boldness to make a difference in the world. Words will not suffice to convey our gratitude to each of you. “Seatides Combined School will be eternally grateful to each one of our sponsors for your magnanimity.”

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education Superintendent education manager Siyabonga Lushozi acknowledged that the department did “very little if anything” but thanked those who made it a possibility. Donors and visitors went on a walkabout of a refurbished block at Seatides Combined School. The school was damaged by a tornado that swept through oThongathi in June last year. Venk-Pak general manager Sidney Govindsamy, on behalf of owners Mr and Mrs Ricky Naidoo, said: “From the initial commencement to the final completion, we’ve faced challenges, but we’ve always remained focused on delivering a functional building. I’m confident that this building will continue to serve the Seatides Combined School and the community for many years to come.” He also thanked Classic Tiles for sponsoring floor tiles and sanitary items for the block.

Altacon Projects chief executive Altaaf Essop said they intervened on four blocks with various sponsors. “Our intervention is complete. We reinstate, we bring on the necessary teams, the engineers to ensure that we are compliant, the children have a safe space to reenter school and they have a space that they are proud of in order to go to school,” Essop said. Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazi said some donors wanted to do something tactile where they wanted to leave a legacy and something sustainable and more meaningful.