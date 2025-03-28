G20 Durban Summit: tackling cervical cancer and healthcare access

The G20 Health Working Group Summit, held in Durban, discussed several key issues including health finance and cervical cancer elimination, on Friday. The theme for this meeting was: Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity, and Universal Coverage.

South Africa, Unitaid, and the World Health Organization (WHO) called on countries to scale up cervical cancer interventions and progress against the only non-communicable disease that can be eliminated. It has become the second most common form of cancer among women in South Africa. According to the WHO, the disease claimed the lives of almost 350 000 women globally in 2022. New vaccines, tests, and treatment technologies have transformed cervical cancer prevention in recent years, yet it continues to disproportionately impact women, mostly in low- and middle-income countries where access to primary health care and preventive services is limited. “Global efforts to combat cervical cancer serve as a concrete illustration of how cooperation can advance women’s health and realise a shared goal to bring about the first-ever elimination of cancer,” said Dr Sandile Buthelezi, the Department of Health’s director-general.

In 2020, the WHO launched the Global Strategy for cervical cancer elimination, the first-ever road map for the elimination of cancer. Since then, countries have made enormous strides in rolling out new tools and services. “Global health organisation Unitaid has invested US $81 million (R1.4 billion) to bring down prices, increase volumes and address operational questions involved in cervical cancer screening and treatment to enable countries to scale up proven interventions with minimal risk,” said Tenu Avafia, Unitaid’s deputy executive director. Shenaaz El-Halabi, World Health Organization Country Representative in South Africa, said we have the tools and the strategies to work towards eliminating cervical cancer.

Professor Robert Yates of the UK School of Economics gave his expert view on how to finance universal health coverage. Yates said that there was a growing consensus around the world about how best to do that, and to be efficient and equitable. “Make sure everyone gets the health service that they need with this vital financial protection. People must not get plunged into poverty when they access health care. I think the world has learned now that you do that through a publicly financed health system.

“You cannot reach universal health coverage in a privately financed system where people buy and sell health services like they would other services. It is not surprising that it is only rich people who will be able to access the high-cost health services,” Yates said. Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said the country's focus is clear: to advance global health equity and resilience in a world facing unprecedented challenges through Universal Health Coverage and stemming the tide of non-communicable diseases in South Africa. He added that the country's actively pursuing a transformative strategy to achieve Universal Health Coverage through the National Health Insurance (NHI) system.