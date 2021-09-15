Galleria Mall refutes ’no vaccination, no entry’ claims

DURBAN - MANAGEMENT at a KwaZulu-Natal mall have refuted claims of a “no vaccination, no entry” policy. According to a post on social media, Galleria Mall, situated on the KZN south coast, is reportedly not allowing entry to people who have not been vaccinated.

As per the widely circulated post: “Due to the nature of our business, we are mandated to regret entry of unvaccinated individuals of to Centre Management offices. “You will be required to present proof of vaccination to access entry. “For your peace of mind, Mall Management staff are all vaccinated,” the post read.

However, management claims that the post has been misconstrued. Management told East Coast Radio that the poster only refers to access to centre management offices. In a written response to IOL, management said the all customers are welcome at the mall.

“A post has been circulated widely regarding Galleria Mall not allowing unvaccinated shoppers entry into the mall. This is categorically not true, the message has been misinterpreted and taken out of context. “We will not prevent entry to any customer into the mall. All customers are welcome to the mall – vaccinated or unvaccinated. Hope this clears any misunderstanding," management said. While President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously said no one can be forced to get vaccinated, there are growing concerns among communities after a number of sectors hinted at mandatory vaccinations for staff.