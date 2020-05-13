Gang on the run after cops swoop on 'fake vodka factory' in KZN

Durban - Police are on the hunt for a group of KwaZulu-Natal men following a raid at a homestead in Dududu, near Pietermaritzburg, where they were allegedly making fake alcohol.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said officers from the PMB Tactical Response Unit were informed of the "factory" in the area.

"When they arrived at the homestead, the men spotted the SAPS vehicles and fled. Police officers found 20 cases of sealed fake alcohol labelled as Smirnoff Vodka and hundreds of empty bottles that were about to be filled.





"There were also two drums of alcohol on the scene. We are appealing to anyone who may have purchased this concoction to refrain from drinking it as it may be toxic or fatal," Naidoo said.

Police officers found 20 cases of sealed fake alcohol labelled "Smirnoff Vodka" and hundreds of empty bottles that were about to be filled. Pictures: Supplied

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects that were brewing this concoction to call them on 086 00 10111 or information may to communicated to the police via MySAPSApp.





All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.





The raid comes weeks after police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit alcohol at the Illovu township, just south of Durban.

The man was nabbed with 196 bottles of empty Smirnoff 1818, 100 litres of e thanol, a bag filled with Smirnoff 1818 closures and bottles that had been refilled with Smirnoff 1818.





He was charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act 2020, manufacturing and selling counterfeit alcohol and selling counterfeit liquor during the lockdown.





IOL