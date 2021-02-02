Gas leak to blame for fire that claimed life of Ezemvelo employee

Durban - An Ezemvelo employee died after she sustained 90% burns to her body following a fire that broke out at the staff accommodation.

The fire broke out at the communal kitchen at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park’s staff accommodation on Friday and was a result of a gas leak.

The patient was airlifted to the Richard’s Bay Hospital by an Ezemvelo aircraft at 7am on Friday. She died on Sunday.

A gas leak is believed to have been the cause of the fire. Picture: EDTEA

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife acting chief executive Ntsikelelo Dlulane , said the incident was reported to the Provincial Department of Employment and Labour, as per Section 24 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, while an internal investigation had also been initiated.

“The outcome of these investigations will not only determine the actual cause of the incident but will also make recommendations on how similar incidents can be prevented from occurring in the future.