Gas leak to blame for fire that claimed life of Ezemvelo employee
Durban - An Ezemvelo employee died after she sustained 90% burns to her body following a fire that broke out at the staff accommodation.
The fire broke out at the communal kitchen at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park’s staff accommodation on Friday and was a result of a gas leak.
The patient was airlifted to the Richard’s Bay Hospital by an Ezemvelo aircraft at 7am on Friday. She died on Sunday.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife acting chief executive Ntsikelelo Dlulane , said the incident was reported to the Provincial Department of Employment and Labour, as per Section 24 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, while an internal investigation had also been initiated.
“The outcome of these investigations will not only determine the actual cause of the incident but will also make recommendations on how similar incidents can be prevented from occurring in the future.
“It is always painful when we lose one of us in such a manner. Our thoughts are with her family and friends,” Dlulane said.
“We pray that God will give them all the comfort they need during this painful period. We shall do all in our power to support her relatives with all that they will need as they prepare to lay her to rest.”