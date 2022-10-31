Gateway Mall says domestic dispute could have led to fatal shooting in parking lot

Durban - A domestic dispute could have led to the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at the Gateway Shopping Mall on Sunday evening. According to Michelle Shelley, marketing manager for Gateway Theatre of Shopping, preliminary reports indicate that a man approached a known female and fired shots before fatally wounding himself.

“Sadly, both individuals were declared dead on scene. Domestic incidents of this nature are both tragic and traumatic. Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the families,” said Shelley, adding that SAPS would be investigating further. KZN provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and inquest are investigated by Durban North SAPS. “It is alleged that on 30 October 2022 at 18:40, a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed by a known suspect while at a parking lot on Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga. The suspect was also found with a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

In a separate shooting incident, an alleged Phoenix gang boss was gunned down in the Gateway Shopping Mall parking lot in June 2019. Kalvin Periasamy, the alleged leader of the Phoenix Bloods gang, was found laying in a pool of blood. Police said a 30-year-old man was at a parking lot in uMhlanga when he was shot by unknown suspects.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene.” The mall has also indicated it had beefed up security following a spate of robberies. In June this year, armed men stormed a store and stole high-end gaming equipment.

