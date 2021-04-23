Gauteng man bets twice on same numbers in Lotto Plus, walks away with entire jackpot

Durban – A 57-year old geologist who betted twice on the same numbers in the Lotto Plus walked away with a double jackpot.

According to national lottery operator Ithuba the man won a total of R803, 434.20 in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the April 14 draw.

The winner played using a banking app and opted for the manual selection, said iThuba in a statement.

The winning numbers for this draw were: 03, 07, 13, 21, 34, 49, bonus number 50.

“Using numbers that he had randomly selected the lucky player betted on the same numbers twice and bagged the full Lotto Plus 1 jackpot amount,” said Charmaine Mabuza, iThuba’s CEO.

The winner said: “I was extremely happy to learn that I had won the Lotto jackpot, I will use this money to pay off all my debts. I’m currently building a house for my wife and I. A small portion of my winnings will go towards the completion and furnishing of the house.

“I plan on investing the balance of my winnings to have savings available for a rainy day.”

Mabuza said they were excited to announce yet another banking app winner.

“Our approach has always been one that is innovative and technology driven. Since taking over as the operator in 2015, we have moved with the times and utilised technology as one of the best tools to help us fulfil our mandate and elevate the South African National Lottery to a world-class standard.

IOL