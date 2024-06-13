Gauteng man living in KZN dies of Mpox, SA now has 6 confirmed cases

As the country's number of confirmed Mpox cases climbs to six, the Department of Health has confirmed that a second person has died from the virus. To date, there are six cases with two deaths; one in Gauteng and one in KZN.

National Health minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, said a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal was the latest victim. "He was admitted at a local hospital in uMgungundlovu, and tested positive for Mpox on Wednesday, after presenting with extensive lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and sore throat. "The patient has unfortunately demised in KZN the same day his test results came back positive," Phaahla said.

He explained that the patient was living with HIV and his listed residential address was Gauteng. "The department is working closely with both Gauteng and KZN departments of Health to investigate the case. Further updates and reports will be provided once the investigation has been concluded," he said. Phaahla said sequencing results for the first three cases sequence typed as clade ll b, the same as the sub-lineage responsible for the multi-country outbreak which began in 2022 and has since spread to over 100 countries.

Minister Phaahla reiterated the importance of personal hygiene, timely presenting at the health facility for early diagnosis and effective treatment in case of suspected symptoms and close physical contact with a known case. He said Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a preventable and treatable disease if diagnosed early. “People are urged to avoid physical contact with someone who has mpox, practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. Diagnosed cases/patients should where possible, avoid contact with immuno-compromised people, children or pregnant women who may be at higher risk of severe symptoms if exposed,” he said.