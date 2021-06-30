Gauteng now accounts for 67% of new Covid-19 infections as death rate climbs to 60 264

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death rate climbed to 60 264on Tuesday following the deaths of 226 people. The new deaths were the highest for a single day since South Africa was placed on Alert Level 4 by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

This as 13 347 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 954 466. This increase represents a 26.2 % positivity rate. There were a total of 155 226 active Covid-19 cases in South Africa.