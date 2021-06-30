Gauteng now accounts for 67% of new Covid-19 infections as death rate climbs to 60 264
Share this article:
Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death rate climbed to 60 264on Tuesday following the deaths of 226 people.
The new deaths were the highest for a single day since South Africa was placed on Alert Level 4 by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.
This as 13 347 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 954 466.
This increase represents a 26.2 % positivity rate.
There were a total of 155 226 active Covid-19 cases in South Africa.
The data released by the Department of Health shows that Gauteng was in the throes of third wave with a total of 79 354 active Covid-19 cases. This represented 67% of all new cases reported in country, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces (7% each).
As of Tuesday a total of 2 900 666 people had been administered with at least a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
IOL