Get ready for Stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday

Stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday
DURBAN - Hello, hi. Sorry to ruin your evening but Eskom has just confirmed that load shedding will be increased to Stage 3 from 8am on Thursday.
Eskom said although there has been a slight improvement in generation performance, there have been further breakdowns at the Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations.
"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 8am until 10pm on Thursday. This is in order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves which have been depleted. These emergency reservices are required to respond to emergencies in order to maintain the stability of the national grid," Eskom said.
Thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented.
"Breakdowns currently total 13 995MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 273MW capacity," Eskom said.
