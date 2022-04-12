Gift of the Givers help communities in flood-ravaged KZN

Cape Town – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has confirmed that its boots are on the ground to assist communities who have been affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal. The organisation has been inundated with requests for help since Monday by corporates wanting to lend a hand.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, teams are busy with on-site assessments identifying areas of severe damage and to avoid duplication. Community members are also providing the organisation with feedback. Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist those affected by the floods in KZN. Pictured is Bilaal Jeewa of Gift of the Givers. Picture: Gift of the Givers “Our criteria is clear: roads, bridges, drainage and public infrastructure are a governmental responsibility, though Gift of the Givers will possibly consider schools and health infrastructure for repair.

“Private homes and businesses should be covered by insurance companies, while it’s the informal settlements, houses in low lying locations and the non-insured that are dependent on a compassionate nation to assist them in their hour of distress. “The need of the hour is huge with massive damages to roads, highways turned into rivers, shipping containers floating on the N2, retaining walls collapsed with people trapped underneath, cars have been washed away, debris and trees blocking roads, people can't get to work. “Health facilities had to reduce services, religious institutions as well as many homes have been damaged, electrical infrastructure is non-functional aggravating load shedding, streams have become raging rivers, people have lost their lives,” Dr Sooliman said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist those affected by the floods in KZN. Pictured is Bilaal Jeewa from the Gift of the Givers. Photo: Gift of the Givers Teams are currently in the Tongaat area where a woman and three children were washed away by the raging waters. Sooliman said three bodies have been found, however, one child is still missing. He said the area sustained substantial destruction and they are awaiting reports from its team members in Stanger, South Coast and JOC Disaster Management.

Story continues below Advertisment

Sooliman said the national and provincial offices are in contact with the organisation to provide any support where required. Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist those affected by the floods in KZN. Pictured is Bilaal Jeewa from the Gift of the Givers. Photo: Gift of the Givers He said the initial requirements for those in low lying areas are hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothing, sanitary pads and diapers. Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery will be provided when the need arises.

Story continues below Advertisment