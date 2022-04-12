Gift of the Givers help communities in flood-ravaged KZN

Cape Town – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has confirmed that its boots are on the ground to assist communities who have been affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The organisation has been inundated with requests for help since Monday by corporates wanting to lend a hand.
According to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, teams are busy with on-site assessments identifying areas of severe damage and to avoid duplication.
Community members are also providing the organisation with feedback.
“Our criteria is clear: roads, bridges, drainage and public infrastructure are a governmental responsibility, though Gift of the Givers will possibly consider schools and health infrastructure for repair.
“Private homes and businesses should be covered by insurance companies, while it’s the informal settlements, houses in low lying locations and the non-insured that are dependent on a compassionate nation to assist them in their hour of distress.
“The need of the hour is huge with massive damages to roads, highways turned into rivers, shipping containers floating on the N2, retaining walls collapsed with people trapped underneath, cars have been washed away, debris and trees blocking roads, people can't get to work.
“Health facilities had to reduce services, religious institutions as well as many homes have been damaged, electrical infrastructure is non-functional aggravating load shedding, streams have become raging rivers, people have lost their lives,” Dr Sooliman said.
Teams are currently in the Tongaat area where a woman and three children were washed away by the raging waters.
Sooliman said three bodies have been found, however, one child is still missing.
He said the area sustained substantial destruction and they are awaiting reports from its team members in Stanger, South Coast and JOC Disaster Management.
Sooliman said the national and provincial offices are in contact with the organisation to provide any support where required.
He said the initial requirements for those in low lying areas are hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothing, sanitary pads and diapers.
Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery will be provided when the need arises.
Sooliman said building material will be considered as well as repairs to damaged school infrastructure.
“Gift of the Givers will assist as best we can,” he added.
If you are able and willing to assist the organisation, donations can be made to the Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref KZN Floods. Deposit slips can be sent to [email protected] for acknowledgement and to request Section 18A tax deductible certificate.