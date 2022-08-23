Gift of the Giver's Imtiaz Sooliman describes Durban mother's death as 'preventable', sends thousands of litres of water to the area

Durban - Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman has sent his deepest condolences to the family of Rashnie Baijnath, who died after allegedly drinking contaminated water that led to her death. Baijnath died en route to hospital on August 10 after suffering from severe dehydration, and according to her family, her death could have been avoided.

She leaves behind her husband and two children - an 18-month-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. On hearing the news, the director of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, offered his deepest condolences to the Baijnath family on the tragic loss of what he says could have been a preventable death. “To die from infected tap water in what is supposed to be a world-class city, a flagship destination for national and world tourism, doesn't bode well for the inhabitants of our country as a whole.

“Whilst it is understandable that the damage caused by the KZN Floods was beyond anyone's control, the speed of decisive intervention is within government control, and here, time and time again, government has demonstrated a failure in understanding core principles of urgency, emergency and disaster. “Communities should not be subjected to ongoing sewerage contamination, associated nauseating stench, dead fish, alarmingly high levels of e. coli, failure of safe drinking water delivery and the concomitant disease accompanying this. “Given the length of the crisis, a more active, decisive, rapid intervention from all tiers of government should have been forthcoming a long time ago.

“Whole communities suffer because of the bureaucratic, slow, indecisive and obstructive government processes, which in the long term has a major impact on economic growth, development and job creation not only on one city but the country as a whole. The priority of government is to act in a manner that serves our nation in a humane, dignified, compassionate, caring and respectful manner. Today, the organisation sent 15 000 litres of bottled water to residents of Marianhill and surrounding areas of Birchwood. According to Gift of the Givers co-ordinator Bilall Jeewa, they have been responding to the water crisis in the area since the devastating floods in April.

“I think these areas have been hardest hit. They had gone almost two months without piped water or electricity at the time. “Now that the water returned, it has not been of drinking quality. “We have received numerous messages from residents pleading to assistance.”

Baijnath’s landlord, Niki Poonwasi, said Baijnath had become terribly ill and was being rushed to St Mary’s Hospital when she died en route to hospital. “Her husband had hired a car to take his wife to hospital, but she, unfortunately, did not make it.” “It’s so sad. Today is the 13th day of prayer, and the father returns to work, and he has no idea where he is going to leave the baby.”

Poonwasi said Baijnath and many other residents have taken ill following the water crisis. “There are some elderly folks that are wearing diapers, and a lot of people have taken ill. “This is one death we know of. There could be other undocumented deaths.”

Poonwasi said residents were desperate for clean drinking water. On August 9, the City said that Birchwood Park water was safe for human consumption after recent water tests indicated the water quality was within acceptable standards. However, on August 19, the City issued another statement saying that tap water in the Birchwood area did not meet acceptable standards and, therefore, it should not be used for cooking and drinking.

When approached for comment on Tuesday, eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said a colleague who lives in the area did mention the death of Mrs Baijnath informally to colleagues and the community concerns that her death was due to consumption of polluted tap water. “However, this was at the time that the initial alert was already out and work was underway to do repairs.” Mayisela confirmed Birchwood and parts of Mariannhill were affected.

“The public is advised that water testing has revealed that tap water in the Birchwood area does not meet acceptable standards for human consumption. “Following remedial work done last month to eradicate suspected contamination, the results for water quality in this area has always come out safe for consumption. The city continuously monitored water quality in the area, and tests have revealed that potable water is no longer of good quality. “The Municipality is investigating sources of contamination and has so far identified and cleared some pipeline blockages. which has reduced the level of contamination.