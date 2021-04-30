Gift of the Givers to assist India as the Covid-19 crisis worsens

DURBAN: Director Imitiaz Sooliman of local relief organisation Gift of the Givers, said they would be rendering assistance to India as the country faces a Covid-19 crisis, with infections topping the 18 million mark by Thursday.

“The world is watching a catastrophe unfolding in India, a Covid-19 tsunami has struck the country and the official figures nowhere near the real tragedy, insiders affirm,” Sooliman said.

According to Reuters by Thursday India reported 379 257 new infections and 3 645 new deaths.

He said they were currently in discussions with the Indian government and Dirco to intervene decisively, practically and effectively.

“The request is simple: “We need oxygen and oxygen delivery devices, we have everything else.”

Sooliman said however oxygen provision was complicated and in reality “a government to government responsibility”.

“The public can play a role in the purchase of oxygen concentrators, which Gift of the Givers is busy procuring.

“But the most critical, life-saving intervention is the CPAP machines that Gift of the Givers delivered during South Africa's second wave.

“Health-care workers named it the life saver”

Sooliman said they need humanity to respond.

“The pictures, as graphic as they are, can never adequately convey the emotion, pain, suffering and desperation.

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from Covid-19, during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Picture: Reuters

“Living inside a disaster is very different to observing it from a distance. If observing it from a distance is horrific, imagine living in it.

“Health-care workers and the population are on edge, exhausted and burnt out.”

Gift of the Givers invites those who want to participate in assisting India to make contributions.

The Bank account details are as follows:

Gift of the Givers

Standard Bank

Pietermaritzburg

Account number: 052278611

Branch Code: 057525

Ref: India.

Deposit slips can be e-mailed to: [email protected] for acknowledgement purposes.

“Oxygen concentrators will be purchased initially followed by the purchase of CPAP machines if the important policy issues around it could be resolved.”

Sooliman said given the current economic circumstances many may not have the means to contribute but urged people to pray for India.

“Prayers move mountains, they are free.”

Related Video:

IOL