Giraffe that trampled toddler to death and left mom fighting for life at KZN game lodge has been put down

Durban – The giraffe that trampled an infant to death and left her mother fighting for her life, has been put down. In a social media post, the Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation said it was unclear whether mammal was euthanised during the attack or afterwards.

According to media reports, the giraffe may have been trying to protect its young when it attacked the pair. Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said they were alerted to the incident of an animal attack at a private game lodge in the Hluhluwe area in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, just after 3.30pm. "The 16-month-old child was rushed through to a local doctor's office where she was pronounced dead on arrival. When a team of operational paramedics arrived on scene, they found the 25-year-old mother in a critical condition.

“The mother was treated on scene. However, due to the nature of the patient’s injuries and distance to an appropriate hospital, a decision was made to activate the Netcare 911 Helicopter Air Ambulance to fly the patient to a specialist facility," he said. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated. "An inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Hluhluwe SAPS," she added.

The foundation said it was unusual for giraffes to confront humans, but they would protect their young. "When going on safari, remember that wild animals are unpredictable and should be treated with respect, always. Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the foundation stated. IOL