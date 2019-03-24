A 12-year-old girl was killed when she was hit on the pavement by one of three cars that collided on Soldiers Way in Durban Central at about noon on Saturday. Photo: Rescue Care

Durban - A 12-year-old girl was killed when she was hit on the pavement by one of three cars that collided on Soldiers Way in Durban Central at about noon on Saturday, paramedics said. "Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos. Three vehicles had collided before one vehicle mounted the pavement and [hit] the little girl," Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"The little girl was assessed on the scene. However, she had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene."

Four other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and they were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, Jamieson said.

African News Agency (ANA)