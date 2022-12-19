Girl, 4, killed in Durban horror crash claiming five lives

Durban – Five people were killed in a horror crash on Sunday evening, on the N2 near Amanzimtoti. Among the deceased was a 4-year-old girl.

According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the crash took place near the M37 at about 8.30pm. “Reports from the scene are that two vehicles collided. Five people, among them a 4-year-old child, suffered fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.” According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the crash took place between a Corsa Lite and a Toyota Fortuner.

“All three occupants from the Corsa Lite and two occupants from the Fortuner were declared dead on scene,” said Herbst. van Reenan said the cause of the collision and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation. On Sunday, a fatal crash took place near Bergville and Tugela Plaza, involving a minibus that overturned.

According to Robert McKenzie from KZN Emergency Medical Services, seven people sustained tragic injuries and six patients were treated on scene for injuries ranging from serious to critical. The N3 highway had been obstructed while emergency workers tended to the patients. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned motorists to avoid travelling at night.

