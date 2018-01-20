The scene at Durban’s North Beach on Sunday where a 7-year-old girl drowned. Picture: Rescue Care





Tragedy struck at Durban’s North Beach late on Sunday afternoon when a 7-year-old girl drowned, allegedly after being knocked off the pier by heavy waves.





Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the swells were heavy and she had been washed off the pier into the surf.





Lifeguards launched a boat to rescue her, and brought the child to shore, said Jamieson. Advanced Life Support Paramedics attempted a resuscitation, however it was unsuccessful, he said.





Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said a doctor and paramedics attended to the girl but she could not be saved.





The SAPS were on the scene.





In Richards Bay yesterday afternoon just after 3pm, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a non-fatal drowning incident at the Arboretum Public swimming pool.





Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that an 8-year-old girl was found in the pool by an on duty lifeguard.





The child was found to be in a stable condition.





Once assessed the child was transported by Netcare 911 Ambulance to a local hospital for further care.



