Girlfriend slain in front of child: man jailed for 20 years

A DURBAN man who killed has girlfriend in the presence of her son has been sent to jail for 20 years.

Mduduzi Kwazi Nkomo, 29, was sentenced in the Verulam Regional Court this week.

According to police, Nkomo arrived at the victim’s home in Magwaveni in Tongaat on May 15, 2019, and demanded she open the door.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the victim had been with her 11-year-old son.

“When she refused to open the door, the accused kicked it open and entered. He stabbed her multiple times with a knife and a drill. The victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The child who witnessed the incident managed to run to the neighbour's house for assistance. The accused also attempted to kill himself but he survived.

“A case of murder was opened at Tongaat SAPS. The accused was immediately arrested for murder. He was kept behind the bars until his sentence.” | IOL