'God and the ANC have wiped my tears' says Gumede following appointment to KZN Legislature

Durban - Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, says her surprise appointment to be a member of the KZN provincial legislature was consoling as it came in the same month, and a year after she was sacked as mayor. Gumede said what is also consoling to her was that her appointment came during the month of August, a month dedicated to celebrating women in South Africa in honour of the women who marched to Union Buildings on August 9, 1956. Gumede who is out on R50 000 bail for alleged corruption in a multi-million tender issued by eThekwini in 2017, made these remarks on Wednesday to Independent Media, hours after she was sworn in as a member of the legislature on the ticket of the ANC which holds the majority of the 80 seats. She said she was not completely lost to eThekwini. “Well, I am not completely lost to eThekwini as branches of the ANC still want me to be their regional chairperson. I only left the local government sphere but since I am a member of the ANC, I will still be active in eThekwini. Regarding my deployment as a member of the provincial legislature, God and the ANC have wiped my tears as you will recall that what happened last year, happened during this month. Equally, I am happy that this appointment came at the right time, during the month of women,” Gumede said.

She then dismissed her detractors who are saying her appointment was wrong because she is facing corruption charges.

“I have noted the nasty comments from the public. What they must know is that up to today, the state has not even formulated charges against me yet they have concluded (their opinions) about me. So people must know that and stick to the established principle of one being presumed innocent until proven guilty,” she said.

Gumede was sworn in to fill a vacancy left by the late Ricardo Mthembu who passed away on July 8 this year in Stanger after suffering from Covid-19 related complications.

The ANC in KZN has defended the appointment saying it was fully aware that the appointment was going to get people talking.

“The ANC KZN is fully aware of detractors who will seek to use Cde Gumede's ongoing court case to criticize the appointment, however, we subscribe to the notion of innocent until proven guilty as enshrined in our justice system and, as such, there is nothing untoward about the appointment of Cde Gumede. As a firm believer in women empowerment, the ANC KZN is confident that Cde Gumede, with her experience, is a worthwhile addition to the legislature,” the party said in a statement.

IOL