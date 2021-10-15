GO!Durban Academy stars shine bright on national stage

Durban - Ten students from the GO!Durban Academy in Inanda received their national colours at the South African Championships of the Performing Arts held in Rustenburg in the North West recently. They have all qualified to be part of Team South Africa to represent the country at the World Championships in Los Angeles in July 2022.

The talented students performed in the categories of singing, dancing, and acting and returned home with a tally of 20 medals – 15 gold, four silver and one bronze. They also won the highest award of the competition, the Grand Champion Group Award. These young stars from Inanda have been trained and developed by the GO!Durban Musical Theatre Programme, a youth development initiative by the eThekwini Transport Authority.

"The programme is a branch of the GO!Durban Academy and offers free weekly classes in singing, acting and dancing in the communities of Inanda, KwaMashu and KwaDabeka. “Since starting in 2018, the programme has grown from strength to strength, unearthing new talent and producing stars in the performing arts," said head of the eThekwini Transport Authority, Thami Manyathi. He said there are 85 youths enrolled across the three locations.

The programme employs 20 local coaches, administrative staff and interns. In addition to musical theatre training, the academy also stages biannual performances in communities. Manyathi said the team’s achievement is testament to the hard work over the past three years to build the programme into the successful youth development academy that it is today.