Goodwill Zwelithini to be buried at night as per his wish

Nongoma - In a sudden turn of events, the late king Goodwill Zwelithini who passed away on Friday will now be buried privately and his burial will only be attended by men.

The late King who died aged 72, will also be buried at night with the date kept as a family secret.

This was announced on Sunday by the King's traditional Prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi outside KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma where all mourners come to pay their respect.

Buthelezi said this was the late King's wish and two of his recently departed sons, Prince Butho and Prince Lethukuthula were also buried in the thick of the night.

"He said he would like to be buried at night and only by men. So we agreed with the royal family that his wish should be granted. And that will happen in private," Buthelezi announced.