Govender brother implicated in Shailen Singh's murder pleads for bail as his security company is issued notice of suspension

Ferrel Govender, the murder accused in the Shailen Singh case and CEO of private security company, Pro-Secure, has been served with a notice of suspension by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira). In a sworn affidavit to the court, Govender said this would have catastrophic implications on his business and that they have seven days to respond.

"I previously mentioned that any contemplated suspension would be catastrophic for the company's 3,000 employees, their families and our more than 8,000 customers, who would be at risk and their safety exposed as they are reliant on our security services," Govender said. He added that his continued incarceration would have a detrimental effect. "The possible suspension of our registration would result in chaos for all concerned and most especially, our customers," he said.

Stating Psira's actions as "very serious", Govender said he would have to be proactive to ensure that as director and CEO of the company, it adheres to Psira's standards and its code of conduct. "To do so would require me to convince the regulatory authority of my innocence, which is respectfully almost impossible while I am in custody. I have less than seven days to comply with such a notice to save the future of many thousands of clients," Govender said. He added that the delay in finalising his bail application continued to have a detrimental effect and cited his release on bail as exceptional.