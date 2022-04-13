Government urged to declare state of disaster in KZN to unlock funding

Durban - The chairperson of the committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, water and sanitation, China Dodovu, has urged the national and provincial governments to declare a state of disaster for KwaZulu-Natal. Dodovu says this will help to unlock funding to assist communities with rebuilding.

“We hope the local, provincial and national government will move with speed, in the spirit of cooperative governance as encapsulated in the Constitution, to initiate the process to unlock necessary funding to assist the people of KZN. We are also calling for the speedy repair of critical infrastructure to ensure that the people receive water and sanitation in the affected areas," he said. The province has begun mop up operations following four days of heavy downpours. According to KZN Cogta member of the executive council (MEC) Sipho Hlomuka, at least 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains and this number could possibly increase as more reports come in.

Hlomuka said a number of interventions were being rolled out by the provincial government, spearheaded by Premier Sihle Zikalala together with his executive. So far, officials have visited flood-affected areas. "Disaster management teams and law enforcement agencies are working together with social partners to provide relief to affected communities," the MEC said.

