Picture: Marcus Trapp/Pixabay

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal of Friday said it was concerned about the inability of the state to put an end to the ongoing killing of political figures and ordinary people in the province. This after two eThekwini Metro police officers were gunned down outside a councillor’s home in Inanda on Monday evening.

“The two metro police officers were killed while on duty taking care of the security of the councillor. As we condemn this brutal assassination of our police officers on duty, we also say a State that is unable to protect its people, worse the police from criminals, is doomed,” the trade federation said in a statement, adding that it appreciated the capacity and fast pace shown by the security cluster to apprehend the alleged perpetrators.

However, the union said it wished to encourage the same zeal to end killings in the province. “Police are also workers, and therefore, as Cosatu, we demand an urgent investigation which will further look at the well-being and conditions of work under which the metro police officers who are taking care of the councillors are operating.

“We make this call because we have noticed that these officers are normally left stranded, expected to linger in their discomfort police vehicles for the whole night or day, while those they take care of rest in their comfort inside their warm homes,” Cosatu said.

The trade federation further said it demanded answers from the provincial commissioner and the MEC for Safety and Security on their plans to end political killings in KZN.

“To this end, we will be working with our unions to seek urgent meetings with the relevant authorities to immediately deal with these matters worrying the people of the province. We shall do this in defence our democratic gains and as part of our commitment to peace and stability agenda,” Cosatu said.

African News Agency (ANA)