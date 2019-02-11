A 17-year-old Grade 9 learner was repeatedly stabbed in what is believed to be a revenge attack at Trenance Park Secondary School in Verulam. Picture: Supplied/Rusa

Durban - A 17-year-old grade nine learner was repeatedly stabbed in what is believed to be a revenge attack at Trenance Park Secondary School in Verulam on Monday morning, a KwaZulu-Natal private security firm, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said in a statement. At approximately 08:22 the Reaction Unit South Africa operations centre received a call from the school requesting medical assistance for the injured student.

Upon arrival, medics treated the Hazelmere resident for stab wounds to his chest, arm and ribs. According to the student he had been transferred to Trenance Park Secondary from Botha's Hill at the beginning of the current term.

“This morning he was standing in the vicinity of the tuck shop when he was approached by a Grade 11 learner and two of his friends. One of the learners drew a knife and without warning repeatedly stabbed him before they fled from the school. The incident occurred in the presence of other learners,” the statement from Rusa said.

The victim informed Rusa officers that the three boys were part of a gang. The stabbing is believed to be related to an incident that occurred at the school last Friday when one of the alleged gang members accused the victim of stealing his girlfriend. The victim was transported to hospital in a stable condition. The suspects have been identified and police are investigating.

Verulam police confirmed the incident and said the suspects would be arrested after the docket had been registered.

African News Agency/ANA