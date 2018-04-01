NEWCASTLE - A 45-year-old man was handed two life sentences for raping his two grandchildren in 2013 in Madadeni in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Monday.





"In September 2013, two children aged nine and eleven visited their grandmother in the area when the accused repeatedly raped them. They reported the incident to their mother and the case was opened," police said in a statement.





"The grandfather was immediately arrested. Madadeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigator sent a well-prepared docket to court which led to the successful prosecution of the grandfather."





Another man, Jabulani Khambule, 29, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the same Madadeni Regional Court for the robbery and rape of a woman.





The incident occurred in 2013.





"In April 2013, the victim alighted from the minibus taxi, on her way home when she was accosted by Khambule. He robbed her of her two cellphones and raped her," police said.





Khambule was arrested days later. He was convicted and sentenced this year.



