Green light: eThekwini Municipality says beaches are open and safe for swimming

As temperatures rise, eThekwini Municipality has assured residents that beaches are open and safe for swimming. On Tuesday, the City released the latest results of e-coli levels at the various beaches which include Point Beach, Battery Beach and uMhlanga beach.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said these results are from joint sampling of water quality that eThekwini Municipality is doing with Adopt-a-River. Sisilana said the non-profit organisation samples are tested by an independent laboratory, Talbot. “This is to enable credible comparison of test results, in the interests of transparency and public safety.”