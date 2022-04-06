Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Greyhound SA resumes bus services nationwide

GREYHOUND and Citiliner buses at the Durban Station after offloading people. The company announced that it will be closing operations on February 14 last year. | Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Published 58m ago

Durban - Luxury South African coach liner Greyhound recently announced that it will resume its operations and will start running their buses from next Wednesday, April 13.

Reports indicate that Greyhound was sold last year by Unitrans Passenger and is returning to SA roads after 14 months on the shelf.

The company’s new spokesperson Leslie Matthews explained to local media that Greyhound was acquired by a trust-backed investment company. He said ticket prices from Durban to Johannesburg started from R400.

“I cant speak historically, Greyhound used to be owned by the Unitrans Group but we’re excited that we purchased the business from them and our first trip will start from the April 13.

“Fantastic times ahead for people meeting people and loved ones meeting loved ones,” Matthews told 702 radio.

The company chose April’s Fools Day to announce their reopening on Twitter, which had some citizens confused if it was a joke or not. The Greyhound administration team had to clarify the matter on April 2.

With the recent petrol price on a steady incline because of the Russia and Ukraine crisis, other residents were excited by the company’s resurrection.

“Thank you. With the ridiculous new prices of toll gates and petrol, driving long distances was becoming a nightmare. I had a few glitches with your services but damn the other companies were a nuisance,” said @maphangalicious.

“Good to see you back in business. South Africans have missed you so much. They not only want to use your services but also need your employ(ment),” said @sandile_Ace27.

Greyhound announced their closure in February last year.

Around 800 people were left without a job after the company closed its doors.

IOL

