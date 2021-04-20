Greytown cop arrested for dealing in drugs

Durban - Two people, one of them a constable for SAPS, has been charged with dealing in drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

KZN police said Provincial Organised Crime conducted an operation with a search warrant in Park Lane Street in Greytown on April 15 at 7:30am.

“A search was conducted inside the house and the police found 42 bags containing cocaine powder, two large moons of rock cocaine, four glass bottles with cocaine residue and a scale,” said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“A variety of foreign currency were found inside the house as well as cash suspected to be the proceeds of drugs.The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R20 000.”

Gwala said Cosmos Eke, 43, was arrested for possession of drugs.