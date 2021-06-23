Guard injured as heavily armed gang robs courier van in KwaMashu

DURBAN - A SECURITY guard was injured in an armed robbery outside the Bridge City shopping centre in KwaMashu this morning. It is alleged that a courier bakkie carrying a mixed load and security escort vehicle came under fire by an unknown number of gunmen.

"The escort vehicle took two rounds through the back window, grazing the guard passenger on the head. A tracking vehicle in the area heard the gunshots and went to investigate also coming under fire, the shots striking the vehicle multiple times," said Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst. Picture: NETCARE 911

He said the tracking officer escaped injury. "The guard who was injured was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital," Herbst said. Police are investigating.

The scene of the shooting. Picture: NETCARE 911 There have been a number of hits on courier vehicles. VaultGroup chief executive Michael Gewer said that recent social media videos aside, “these ‘hits’ have become a massive problem over the past several months”.

He said the latest crime statistics show car hijackings increased by almost 6% and truck hijackings by 32%. "The courier driver and the support vehicles face increasing risk with gangs of up to 25 hijackers swarming a van with military precision and high-grade weapons. No longer are these just opportunistic crimes but highly organised attacks that focus on mobile devices that can be quickly sold on the black market," he said. Gewer said business must adapt to remain secure.