Guns, traditional medicine found in armed gang’s car following fatal Pinetown shootout

DURBAN – THREE robbery suspects were shot dead while a security company director is recovering in hospital following a high-speed chase and shootout in Pinetown, west of the Durban CBD. A spokesperson for Marshall Security said officers from their special operations team and police had spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a spate of robberies in the greater Durban area. According to the spokesperson, when the suspects realised they were being followed, they sped off. "During the shootout, director of Marshall Security, Tyron Powell sustained gunshot injuries. Tyron was rushed to Crompton Hospital where he was stabilised and has since been transferred to another hospital for treatment," the spokesperson said. Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said police gave chase and the suspects eventually lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a garage on Josiah Gumede Road.

He said six suspects got out of the vehicle and engaged in a gun battle with the police officers and officials from a security company who also responded.

"One officer was injured when he was struck on his arm and chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“During the shootout, three suspects were fatally wounded whilst a fourth was injured and taken to hospital. Two suspects fled the scene and a manhunt for them is continuing," Naicker said.

He said four firearms were seized from the crime scene.

"Police found a number of items of traditional medicine in the vehicle as well as a two-way radio and other implements used by the gang to commit robberies.

“Police in Pinetown are investigating cases of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as inquest. Detectives are convinced that this gang will be linked to a number of recent robberies in the greater Durban area," Naicker said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya has commended police officers from the K9 Unit for their bravery when they took on a highly armed gang of robbers in Pinetown.

“These thugs were armed to the teeth and the fact that they had traditional muthi with them made them believe that they were invincible. This once again highlights the dedication of our police officers to bring criminals to book. We wish the injured police officer a speedy recovery,” he said.

