Have you seen Mischief the cat? Help a distraught Durban family find her

Mischief, a 15-year-old tortoiseshell cat went missing from her home in Cotswold Drive, Westville in KwaZulu-Natal on October 19. Her owner, Ronel White, said Mischief has never gone missing in her whole life.

“She is a proper ‘homebody’ and is very attached to her human family. We suspect she was chased from our property by another cat and then could unfortunately not find her way home,” White said. The feline does not have a tracking chip or collar which has made tracking her difficult. White went on to say that they checked all roads leading to Cotswold and into the wilderness at View Place. “Cats that get lost are usually not far from home so we are now focusing on within one kilometre of our home.

White added that the family has left flyers in over 100 post boxes and post reminders in the local WhatsApp Groups weekly. “This little girl is my soul cat! Thinking about her being lost and confused out there somewhere with all this rain and maybe no food is breaking my heart.” White described Mischief as very friendly but wary of people outside of her home.