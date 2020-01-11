As many businesses reopened this week, embattled power utility Eskom implemented load shedding yet again. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Energy expert Ted Blom, from Energy Expert Coalition, has urged the public to have its say on the proposed 16% tariff hike by Eskom. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has called for the public to comment before January 20 as part of the decision-making process, after which Eskom’s application will be evaluated.

Blom said scheduled hearings would be held around the country, but people needed to register on the Nersa website if they want to attend or make a presentation. Members of the public and stakeholders who wish to attend or present their views at any of the public hearings must submit their request to [email protected] by 3.30pm on January 27.

Venues for the hearings will be announced to the people who register. The Durban hearing will be on February 6.

Blom, who will make presentations against the hikes around the country, said if Eskom succeeded in their application, there would be a substantial jump in current tariffs, which would see electricity costs double within a period of two years.