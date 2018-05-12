Hawks Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed a suspicious device was found at the Mosque this evening.
“It’s strange that this comes after the Police Minister visited the scene, and the area was cleared on Friday” he said.#MosqueBomb #MosqueAttack @SundayTribuneSA @IOL @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/yjgD2m6vxX
— Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 13, 2018
Watch: Prem Balram of RUSA says the “suspicious device” believed to be a #mosquebomb was found under the Moulana’s chair in the wake of the @SAPoliceService Min Bheki Cele visit to the area#MosqueAttack @SundayTribuneSA @IOL @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/WcwPnMfptY
— Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 13, 2018
A bomb squad member walks towards the Imam Hussein Mosque where a #mosquebomb has allegedly been found @SundayTribuneSA @IOL @TheMercurySA the bomb squad have been inside the building for over an hour now #MosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/USnSOjvFZo
— Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 13, 2018
The area around the Imam Hussein Mosque in Ottawa near Verulam was cordoned off on Sunday night after the suspicious device was found inside.
Police asked the crowd gathered at the scene on Sunday to move further away from the mosque and residents on the street said they were asked to evacuate their homes.
Members of the bomb squad were inside the mosque with sniffer dogs for more than two hours.
The bomb squad are apparently using a specialised X-ray machine to scan the device.