Hawks disband two mandrax tablet laboratories in KZN

CAPE TOWN - An interprovincial operation conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) led to the disbandment of a clandestine mandrax tablet laboratories in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the teams involved included the South African Na­rcotics ​ Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) teams of the Gqeberha Ha­wks Serious Organised Crime Investigatio­n (SOCI) and Durban SOCI, Durban Metro Po­lice and KwaZulu-Nat­al(KZN) Counter Na­rcotics Crime Intell­igence.

She said crime intelligence information was received regarding a house where a suspect in this investigation had allegedly set up a mandrax tablet laboratory. The suspect is alleged to have recruited various roleplayers to assist in the manufacturing and distribution of mandrax between Durban and other provinces. Mgolodela said the suspect was already in custody as he was currently on trial in a separate matter.

She said on Wednesday, officers raided two houses; one in Umlazi and the other in New Germany. “It is alleged that in the house in Umla­zi, large amounts of mandrax tablets and methaqualone powder were seized. It is further alleged that in the house in New Germany, which is pr­esumed to be the ori­ginal house and labo­ratory, was swabbed by Durban Chemistry Forensic Science La­boratory ​ and Local Criminal ​ Record Centre teams and large amounts of methaqu­alone dust were found in two rooms. It is suspected that this was the tablet pla­nt,” Mgolodela said. She said the occupant from the New Germany house had fled from her work address and hasn’t returned to her home.