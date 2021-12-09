Hawks disband two mandrax tablet laboratories in KZN
CAPE TOWN - An interprovincial operation conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) led to the disbandment of a clandestine mandrax tablet laboratories in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to the Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the teams involved included the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) teams of the Gqeberha Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) and Durban SOCI, Durban Metro Police and KwaZulu-Natal(KZN) Counter Narcotics Crime Intelligence.
She said crime intelligence information was received regarding a house where a suspect in this investigation had allegedly set up a mandrax tablet laboratory.
The suspect is alleged to have recruited various roleplayers to assist in the manufacturing and distribution of mandrax between Durban and other provinces.
Mgolodela said the suspect was already in custody as he was currently on trial in a separate matter.
She said on Wednesday, officers raided two houses; one in Umlazi and the other in New Germany.
“It is alleged that in the house in Umlazi, large amounts of mandrax tablets and methaqualone powder were seized. It is further alleged that in the house in New Germany, which is presumed to be the original house and laboratory, was swabbed by Durban Chemistry Forensic Science Laboratory and Local Criminal Record Centre teams and large amounts of methaqualone dust were found in two rooms. It is suspected that this was the tablet plant,” Mgolodela said.
She said the occupant from the New Germany house had fled from her work address and hasn’t returned to her home.
The identity of the woman is known and it is alleged she is the girlfriend of the suspect already in custody.
All possible drug samples which were collected at the scene would be analysed.
“Personal items and documents linking the main suspects were found at the premises. Mandrax powder weighing 20kg and mandrax tablets weighing 10kg to the cash value of R500 000 were seized during the operation,” Mgolodela added.