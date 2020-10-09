Hawks in R1.5m drugs seizure on the N3

Durban – Two people allegedly transporting drugs valued at R1.5 million have been remanded in custody. Zolile Zikalala, 40, and Katlego Phahlane, 24, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court and are expected to apply for bail in 7 days. The duo, charged for dealing in drugs, were arrested by members of the Hawks from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime unit and Crime Intelligence. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, members received information about a car transporting drugs. “The said vehicle was intercepted on the N3 near Hilton and the search was conducted. Upon searching the vehicle approximately 30 000 mandrax tables were found.

“The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be R1.5 million,” said Mhlongo.

He said the matter was adjourned to October 15.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a Durban cop who was previously arrested for allegedly couriering drugs in Chatsworth has been arrested again.

Direshan Govender, a detective at Berea SAPS, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday. Govender was released on R3 000 bail.

He was arrested on Friday in Table Mountain Road in Shallcross. The area is notorious for drug activity.

