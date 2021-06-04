Hawks nab Durban cop for allegedly taking bribe and lunch money in drunk driving case

Durban: A Durban cop who who allegedly took a R4 000 bribe and R400 to buy lunch from a motorist accused of drunken driving case has been arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Constable Lieukazi Lilly Ndzendze, 39, was due to return to the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mhlongo said the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested Ndzendze on Wednesday for the alleged corruption that took place in 2018.

He said the detective constable was attached to a Durban North police station.

“It is alleged the constable solicited a gratification from an accused on a drunken driving case which was provisionally withdrawn.

“She allegedly called him in at the station, in the guise that she wanted to serve court summons on him for the same case.

“It is further alleged that when the accused Jaychand Seerpath, 51, arrived at the station as ordered, Constable Ndzendze allegedly informed him that the matter could be solved if he paid her R4 000 and a further R2 000 that she stated was meant for the prosecutor in the case in order to permanently withdraw the case.

“Seerpath, who was in the company of two other males, allegedly paid the demanded R4 000 on the spot and informed Ndzendze that he will pay the R2000 within two days after their meeting. The constable agreed to the arrangement but not before she demanded lunch money of which she was given an extra R400.”

Mhlongo said the matter was later reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team.

“Seerpath was consequently arrested and charged for corruption in September of 2019 and he was granted bail.

“Constable Ndzendze has now been added on the same case as the second accused, hence her recent court appearance. She was granted R500 bail and they are both expected back in the same court on June 7.”

IOL