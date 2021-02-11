Hawks nab KZN municipal payroll administrator for allegedly paying ghost employees R500k

Durban - A payroll administrator, who allegedly created ghost employees to defraud the municipality of almost R500 000, was nabbed by the Hawks this week.

Nkosingizwile Gama, 36, was arrested by Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime unit.

He is alleged to have defrauded the payroll system at Ndwedwe Municipality, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

“It is alleged that between 2015 and 2016 Gama was employed by Ndwedwe Local Municipality as payroll administrator. He allegedly created ghost employees and used fictitious names to defraud the municipality.

“As a result, Ndwedwe municipality suffered an actual prejudice of R488 142.60.”