Hawks nab KZN municipal payroll administrator for allegedly paying ghost employees R500k
Durban - A payroll administrator, who allegedly created ghost employees to defraud the municipality of almost R500 000, was nabbed by the Hawks this week.
Nkosingizwile Gama, 36, was arrested by Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime unit.
He is alleged to have defrauded the payroll system at Ndwedwe Municipality, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.
“It is alleged that between 2015 and 2016 Gama was employed by Ndwedwe Local Municipality as payroll administrator. He allegedly created ghost employees and used fictitious names to defraud the municipality.
“As a result, Ndwedwe municipality suffered an actual prejudice of R488 142.60.”
Mhlongo said that during the certification of salary payments the suspect’s supervisor noticed suspicious payments.
“A case of fraud was reported at Ndwedwe police station. The case docket was allocated to Hawks members for thorough investigation.”
Gama appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court and was released on R5 000 bail.
The case was postponed to March 31.
IOL