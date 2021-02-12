Hawks nab KZN teenager for killing cop and stealing his phone
Durban - The Hawks have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the murder of a policeman.
The teenager was nabbed by Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit on Thursday
According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, on February 7, off duty policeman Constable Sizwe Mthethwa was allegedly stabbed and killed by the suspect in Inanda.
Mthethwa was stationed at Inanda police station.
“Two other victims were also stabbed during the incident and were taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspect allegedly stole the deceased’s cellphones.
“It is alleged that Mthethwa was on his way to the suspect’s home to meet with the parents after a fight between the suspect and Mthethwa’s stepson. However, the suspect allegedly attacked them with a sharp object before they arrived.”
Mhlongo said the suspect faces a charge of murder, attempted murder and theft.
“Members worked tirelessly to trace the suspect.”
Mhlongo said the teenager is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
IOL