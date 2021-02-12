Hawks nab KZN teenager for killing cop and stealing his phone

Durban - The Hawks have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the murder of a policeman.

The teenager was nabbed by Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit on Thursday

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, on February 7, off duty policeman Constable Sizwe Mthethwa was allegedly stabbed and killed by the suspect in Inanda.

Mthethwa was stationed at Inanda police station.

“Two other victims were also stabbed during the incident and were taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspect allegedly stole the deceased’s cellphones.