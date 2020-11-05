Hawks nab suspects linked to kidnapping and murder of RAF recipient
Durban – Three people have been charged with the murder of Durban man who was killed two months after he received a R1.3 million from the Road Accident Fund.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the victim, 46, was kidnapped in June at Ntsikeni.
“His family frantically tried to search for him without any success. In their quest, they called his phone and it was answered by an unknown person who demanded a R10 000 ransom for his release.
“The family reported the matter to the police and a search ensued immediately. Two weeks later, the body of the victim was found handcuffed with gunshot wounds.”
Mhlongo said the relentless investigation by police finally yielded results when the trio were traced and arrested.
They were arrested by members of the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation and the Provincial Trio Crimes Task at Mariannhill, Durban on Wednesday.
The suspects, aged between 30 and 32, are expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
“Various items were seized during the operation and will be subjected to further investigation,” said Mhlongo.
IOL