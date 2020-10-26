Hawks nab traffic officials, driving school owners for licensing scam

Pretoria – The Hawks have confirmed five traffic officers and four driving school owners are expected to line up in the dock linked to drivers licence and learners fraud. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said it is alleged the traffic officers and driving school owners colluded in the issuing of learners and driving licences in return for a gratuity solicited from the prospective clients. The nine suspects were arrested in a crime intelligence driven operation by the Hawks Serious Corruption Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence. “The joint operation, which was conducted in the Mount Ayliff, Mount Frere, Ntabankulu and Qumbu areas, was executed on Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.” Mogale said the suspects, aged between 28 and 45, were expected to appear in the Mount Frere Regional Court.

They face charges of fraud and corruption.

In a separate incident in April last year, The Road Traffic Management Corporation warned those who tried to obtain driving documents illegally after four learner licence applicants were convicted of fraud.

The Durban Commercial Crimes Court fined them R5 000 or five years in jail. Half the sentence was suspended, so each paid an effective R2 500

The four were part of 15 people – nine applicants and six officials – were arrested in a crackdown between RTMC and Hawks at the uMngeni Licensing Office in Howick.

"We welcome the sentence meted out and we hope this sends a message to members of the public to refrain from trying to obtain their driving documents through underhanded means," said Zwane.

